Jose Siri vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Red Sox Player Props
|Rays vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .216 with 11 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 56.5% of his 92 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 23 games this season (25.0%), homering in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 38.0% of his games this season, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this year (46.7%), including 10 multi-run games (10.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.239
|AVG
|.194
|.292
|OBP
|.234
|.484
|SLG
|.506
|15
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|14
|26
|RBI
|29
|58/11
|K/BB
|68/9
|6
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Bello (10-8) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.57, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.