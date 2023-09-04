Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .216 with 11 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 20 walks.

In 56.5% of his 92 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 23 games this season (25.0%), homering in 7.4% of his plate appearances.

In 38.0% of his games this season, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43 games this year (46.7%), including 10 multi-run games (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .239 AVG .194 .292 OBP .234 .484 SLG .506 15 XBH 22 11 HR 14 26 RBI 29 58/11 K/BB 68/9 6 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings