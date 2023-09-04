Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is hitting .216 with 11 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 56.5% of his 92 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 23 games this season (25.0%), homering in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 38.0% of his games this season, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 43 games this year (46.7%), including 10 multi-run games (10.9%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 44
.239 AVG .194
.292 OBP .234
.484 SLG .506
15 XBH 22
11 HR 14
26 RBI 29
58/11 K/BB 68/9
6 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (181 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Red Sox will send Bello (10-8) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.57, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
