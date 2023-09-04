The Tampa Bay Rays and Jonathan Aranda, who went 1-for-1 last time out, battle Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Guardians.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Brayan Bello

MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

Aranda is batting .219 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Aranda has gotten a hit in seven of 14 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Aranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 14 games so far this season.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 .125 AVG .313 .250 OBP .421 .188 SLG .500 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 3 RBI 1 8/2 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 0

