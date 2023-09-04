Isaac Paredes vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes (.419 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Guardians.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .252 with 20 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 120 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.5% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (24 of 120), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.7% of his games this year, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 39.2% of his games this year (47 of 120), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|62
|.249
|AVG
|.254
|.347
|OBP
|.349
|.524
|SLG
|.469
|22
|XBH
|25
|15
|HR
|12
|43
|RBI
|42
|34/21
|K/BB
|49/23
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.53 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (10-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 24th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.57, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
