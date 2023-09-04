Harold Ramirez -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Guardians.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks while hitting .304.
  • Ramirez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .313.
  • Ramirez has gotten a hit in 63 of 101 games this season (62.4%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (28.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in nine games this year (8.9%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ramirez has driven home a run in 36 games this season (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 38 times this season (37.6%), including six games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 46
.264 AVG .348
.314 OBP .382
.466 SLG .404
18 XBH 6
8 HR 1
30 RBI 22
40/12 K/BB 26/8
4 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 181 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 24th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 3.57 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
