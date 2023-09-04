Harold Ramirez vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Guardians.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks while hitting .304.
- Ramirez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .313.
- Ramirez has gotten a hit in 63 of 101 games this season (62.4%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (28.7%).
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (8.9%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has driven home a run in 36 games this season (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (37.6%), including six games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|46
|.264
|AVG
|.348
|.314
|OBP
|.382
|.466
|SLG
|.404
|18
|XBH
|6
|8
|HR
|1
|30
|RBI
|22
|40/12
|K/BB
|26/8
|4
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 181 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 24th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.57 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
