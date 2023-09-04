Harold Ramirez -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Guardians.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks while hitting .304.

Ramirez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .313.

Ramirez has gotten a hit in 63 of 101 games this season (62.4%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (28.7%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (8.9%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has driven home a run in 36 games this season (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (37.6%), including six games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 46 .264 AVG .348 .314 OBP .382 .466 SLG .404 18 XBH 6 8 HR 1 30 RBI 22 40/12 K/BB 26/8 4 SB 1

