Christian Bethancourt vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.321 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .233 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- In 48 of 88 games this season (54.5%) Bethancourt has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (15.9%).
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (10.2%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.9% of his games this year, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 88 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.237
|AVG
|.229
|.279
|OBP
|.250
|.388
|SLG
|.379
|13
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|37/8
|K/BB
|43/5
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (10-8) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.57 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.57, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
