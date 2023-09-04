The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.321 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .233 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.

In 48 of 88 games this season (54.5%) Bethancourt has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (15.9%).

Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (10.2%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.9% of his games this year, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34 of 88 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .237 AVG .229 .279 OBP .250 .388 SLG .379 13 XBH 11 4 HR 5 14 RBI 16 37/8 K/BB 43/5 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings