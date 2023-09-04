Brandon Lowe vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Guardians.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .232 with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 43 walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 54 of 92 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has homered in 17 games this year (18.5%), homering in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has an RBI in 31 of 92 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (37.0%), including 10 multi-run games (10.9%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|47
|.242
|AVG
|.224
|.337
|OBP
|.320
|.438
|SLG
|.429
|14
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|25
|57/20
|K/BB
|44/23
|4
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.53 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 24th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.57 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
