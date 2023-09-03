Yandy Diaz -- batting .326 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Guardians.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has 145 hits and an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .504. All three of those stats lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
  • Diaz has picked up a hit in 71.3% of his 115 games this year, with multiple hits in 39.1% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 18 games this season (15.7%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Diaz has had at least one RBI in 37.4% of his games this year (43 of 115), with more than one RBI 15 times (13.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 53.0% of his games this year (61 of 115), with two or more runs 15 times (13.0%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 57
.355 AVG .291
.428 OBP .369
.550 SLG .461
23 XBH 23
10 HR 8
39 RBI 28
40/25 K/BB 42/26
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed two innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.10, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 33 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .260 batting average against him.
