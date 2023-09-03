Yandy Díaz vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz -- batting .326 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Guardians.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Guardians Player Props
|Rays vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 145 hits and an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .504. All three of those stats lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 71.3% of his 115 games this year, with multiple hits in 39.1% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 18 games this season (15.7%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 37.4% of his games this year (43 of 115), with more than one RBI 15 times (13.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 53.0% of his games this year (61 of 115), with two or more runs 15 times (13.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.355
|AVG
|.291
|.428
|OBP
|.369
|.550
|SLG
|.461
|23
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|8
|39
|RBI
|28
|40/25
|K/BB
|42/26
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed two innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.10, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 33 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .260 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.