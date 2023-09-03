Yandy Diaz -- batting .326 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Guardians.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 145 hits and an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .504. All three of those stats lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 71.3% of his 115 games this year, with multiple hits in 39.1% of those games.

He has gone deep in 18 games this season (15.7%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 37.4% of his games this year (43 of 115), with more than one RBI 15 times (13.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 53.0% of his games this year (61 of 115), with two or more runs 15 times (13.0%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .355 AVG .291 .428 OBP .369 .550 SLG .461 23 XBH 23 10 HR 8 39 RBI 28 40/25 K/BB 42/26 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings