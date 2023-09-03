Taylor Walls vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Guardians Player Props
|Rays vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .211 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- In 39 of 76 games this year (51.3%) Walls has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (10.5%).
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (7.9%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Walls has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.196
|AVG
|.224
|.333
|OBP
|.297
|.277
|SLG
|.425
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|19
|36/22
|K/BB
|35/14
|10
|SB
|10
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Curry gets the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went two innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 33 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.10, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.