Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .211 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

In 39 of 76 games this year (51.3%) Walls has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (10.5%).

Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (7.9%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Walls has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .196 AVG .224 .333 OBP .297 .277 SLG .425 7 XBH 13 1 HR 6 8 RBI 19 36/22 K/BB 35/14 10 SB 10

Guardians Pitching Rankings