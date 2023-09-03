Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is hitting .211 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
  • In 39 of 76 games this year (51.3%) Walls has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (10.5%).
  • Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (7.9%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.0% of his games this year, Walls has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 39
.196 AVG .224
.333 OBP .297
.277 SLG .425
7 XBH 13
1 HR 6
8 RBI 19
36/22 K/BB 35/14
10 SB 10

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Curry gets the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went two innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In 33 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.10, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.