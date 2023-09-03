Rene Pinto vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Rene Pinto and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Xzavion Curry) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Guardians.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto is hitting .295 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Pinto has gotten a hit in eight of 17 games this year (47.1%), with multiple hits on four occasions (23.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (17.6%), Pinto has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|.063
|AVG
|.429
|.118
|OBP
|.448
|.063
|SLG
|.607
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|5
|7/1
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians are sending Curry (3-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed two innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.10, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 33 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
