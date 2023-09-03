After going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Rene Pinto and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Xzavion Curry) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto is hitting .295 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

Pinto has gotten a hit in eight of 17 games this year (47.1%), with multiple hits on four occasions (23.5%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (17.6%), Pinto has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 .063 AVG .429 .118 OBP .448 .063 SLG .607 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 5 7/1 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

