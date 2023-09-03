After going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Rene Pinto and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Xzavion Curry) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

  • Pinto is hitting .295 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Pinto has gotten a hit in eight of 17 games this year (47.1%), with multiple hits on four occasions (23.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season (17.6%), Pinto has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
.063 AVG .429
.118 OBP .448
.063 SLG .607
0 XBH 3
0 HR 1
0 RBI 5
7/1 K/BB 6/1
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Guardians are sending Curry (3-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed two innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.10, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 33 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
