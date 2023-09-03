Rays vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 3
The Cleveland Guardians (66-70) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays (82-54) on Sunday at Progressive Field, at 4:10 PM ET.
The probable pitchers are Taj Bradley (5-7) for the Rays and Xzavion Curry (3-3) for the Guardians.
Rays vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (5-7, 5.54 ERA) vs Curry - CLE (3-3, 4.10 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley
- The Rays will send Bradley (5-7) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, July 29, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing three hits against the Houston Astros.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.54 and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .261 in 16 games this season.
- He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- In 16 starts this season, Bradley has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry
- Curry gets the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed two innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.10, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 33 games this season. Opposing batters have a .260 batting average against him.
- Curry is looking to collect his second quality start of the year.
- Curry heads into the matchup with four outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- In 15 of his 33 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Xzavion Curry vs. Rays
- He will face a Rays offense that ranks fourth in the league with 726 total runs scored while batting .260 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .447 slugging percentage (fourth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 197 home runs (third in the league).
- Curry has a 9 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP against the Rays this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .286 batting average over one appearance.
