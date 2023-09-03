The Cleveland Guardians (66-70) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays (82-54) on Sunday at Progressive Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Taj Bradley (5-7) for the Rays and Xzavion Curry (3-3) for the Guardians.

Rays vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (5-7, 5.54 ERA) vs Curry - CLE (3-3, 4.10 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

The Rays will send Bradley (5-7) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, July 29, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing three hits against the Houston Astros.

The 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.54 and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .261 in 16 games this season.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In 16 starts this season, Bradley has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry

Curry gets the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed two innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.10, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 33 games this season. Opposing batters have a .260 batting average against him.

Curry is looking to collect his second quality start of the year.

Curry heads into the matchup with four outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In 15 of his 33 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Xzavion Curry vs. Rays

He will face a Rays offense that ranks fourth in the league with 726 total runs scored while batting .260 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .447 slugging percentage (fourth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 197 home runs (third in the league).

Curry has a 9 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP against the Rays this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .286 batting average over one appearance.

