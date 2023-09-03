Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (82-54) will visit Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (66-70) at Progressive Field on Sunday, September 3, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +120 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total is listed at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (5-7, 5.54 ERA) vs Xzavion Curry - CLE (3-3, 4.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Rays and Guardians game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rays (-145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $16.90 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Randy Arozarena hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 71, or 65.1%, of the 109 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Rays have gone 53-23 (69.7%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Rays went 6-3 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (43.8%) in those contests.

This year, the Guardians have won 10 of 29 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Guardians had a record of 7-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+160) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+115) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Randy Arozarena 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 2nd Win AL East +185 - 2nd

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.