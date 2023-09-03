The Cleveland Guardians will look to Jose Ramirez for continued offensive production when they take on Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

Rays vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are third-best in MLB action with 197 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball with a .447 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .260 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (726 total runs).

The Rays rank fourth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.184).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley (5-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Saturday, July 29 against the Houston Astros, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up three hits.

Bradley is looking to collect his second quality start of the year.

Bradley heads into the matchup with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Yankees W 7-4 Home Zack Littell Carlos Rodón 8/29/2023 Marlins W 11-2 Away Aaron Civale Sandy Alcantara 8/30/2023 Marlins W 3-0 Away Zach Eflin Jesús Luzardo 9/1/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Away Tyler Glasnow Cal Quantrill 9/2/2023 Guardians L 7-6 Away Zack Littell Logan Allen 9/3/2023 Guardians - Away Taj Bradley Xzavion Curry 9/4/2023 Red Sox - Home Aaron Civale Brayan Bello 9/5/2023 Red Sox - Home Zach Eflin Kutter Crawford 9/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Tyler Glasnow James Paxton 9/7/2023 Mariners - Home Zack Littell Luis Castillo 9/8/2023 Mariners - Home - George Kirby

