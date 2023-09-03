How to Watch the Rays vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
The Cleveland Guardians will look to Jose Ramirez for continued offensive production when they take on Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays are third-best in MLB action with 197 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball with a .447 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .260 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (726 total runs).
- The Rays rank fourth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.184).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Taj Bradley (5-7 with a 5.54 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, July 29 against the Houston Astros, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Bradley is looking to collect his second quality start of the year.
- Bradley heads into the matchup with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-4
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Carlos Rodón
|8/29/2023
|Marlins
|W 11-2
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/30/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-0
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/1/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Cal Quantrill
|9/2/2023
|Guardians
|L 7-6
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Logan Allen
|9/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Xzavion Curry
|9/4/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Brayan Bello
|9/5/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Kutter Crawford
|9/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|James Paxton
|9/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Luis Castillo
|9/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|-
|George Kirby
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.