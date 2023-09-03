Sunday's game at Progressive Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (82-54) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (66-70) at 4:10 PM ET (on September 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Taj Bradley (5-7) for the Rays and Xzavion Curry (3-3) for the Guardians.

Rays vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSGL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Guardians

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

  • In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 6-3.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
  • This season, the Rays have been favored 109 times and won 71, or 65.1%, of those games.
  • Tampa Bay has entered 76 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 53-23 in those contests.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
  • Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 726.
  • The Rays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 27 Yankees W 7-4 Zack Littell vs Carlos Rodón
August 29 @ Marlins W 11-2 Aaron Civale vs Sandy Alcantara
August 30 @ Marlins W 3-0 Zach Eflin vs Jesús Luzardo
September 1 @ Guardians L 3-2 Tyler Glasnow vs Cal Quantrill
September 2 @ Guardians L 7-6 Zack Littell vs Logan Allen
September 3 @ Guardians - Taj Bradley vs Xzavion Curry
September 4 Red Sox - Aaron Civale vs Brayan Bello
September 5 Red Sox - Zach Eflin vs Kutter Crawford
September 6 Red Sox - Tyler Glasnow vs James Paxton
September 7 Mariners - Zack Littell vs Luis Castillo
September 8 Mariners - TBA vs George Kirby

