Sunday's game at Progressive Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (82-54) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (66-70) at 4:10 PM ET (on September 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Taj Bradley (5-7) for the Rays and Xzavion Curry (3-3) for the Guardians.

Rays vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Rays have been favored 109 times and won 71, or 65.1%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has entered 76 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 53-23 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 726.

The Rays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule