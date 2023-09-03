Randy Arozarena -- batting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 69 walks while batting .263.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 75th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Arozarena is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 130 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.2% of them.

In 15.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 47 games this season (36.2%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 66 games this year (50.8%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 64 .268 AVG .257 .385 OBP .363 .442 SLG .432 19 XBH 19 10 HR 11 41 RBI 37 60/32 K/BB 72/37 14 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings