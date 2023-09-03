Randy Arozarena -- batting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena has 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 69 walks while batting .263.
  • He ranks 65th in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 75th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • Arozarena is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • Arozarena has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 130 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.2% of them.
  • In 15.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 47 games this season (36.2%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 66 games this year (50.8%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
66 GP 64
.268 AVG .257
.385 OBP .363
.442 SLG .432
19 XBH 19
10 HR 11
41 RBI 37
60/32 K/BB 72/37
14 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Curry (3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed two innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 33 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.