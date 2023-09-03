Randy Arozarena vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Randy Arozarena -- batting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 69 walks while batting .263.
- He ranks 65th in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 75th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Arozarena is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 130 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.2% of them.
- In 15.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 47 games this season (36.2%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 66 games this year (50.8%), including multiple runs in 17 games.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|64
|.268
|AVG
|.257
|.385
|OBP
|.363
|.442
|SLG
|.432
|19
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|11
|41
|RBI
|37
|60/32
|K/BB
|72/37
|14
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Curry (3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed two innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 33 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
