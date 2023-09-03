The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.
  • Raley has had a hit in 60 of 104 games this year (57.7%), including multiple hits 21 times (20.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (16 of 104), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Raley has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (30.8%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (10.6%).
  • In 38.5% of his games this season (40 of 104), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 52
.229 AVG .272
.323 OBP .338
.500 SLG .506
22 XBH 20
7 HR 11
17 RBI 29
52/13 K/BB 64/12
7 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
  • The Guardians surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed two innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In 33 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
