The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Raley has had a hit in 60 of 104 games this year (57.7%), including multiple hits 21 times (20.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (16 of 104), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (30.8%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (10.6%).

In 38.5% of his games this season (40 of 104), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 52 .229 AVG .272 .323 OBP .338 .500 SLG .506 22 XBH 20 7 HR 11 17 RBI 29 52/13 K/BB 64/12 7 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings