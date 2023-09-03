Josh Lowe vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Guardians.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 23 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .285.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 71 games this year (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 45 games this year (41.7%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those contests (14.8%).
- In 48 of 108 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|58
|.275
|AVG
|.293
|.295
|OBP
|.352
|.433
|SLG
|.553
|18
|XBH
|25
|4
|HR
|14
|21
|RBI
|50
|47/5
|K/BB
|57/19
|12
|SB
|15
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed two innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 33 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
