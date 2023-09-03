The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 23 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .285.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 71 games this year (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 45 games this year (41.7%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those contests (14.8%).

In 48 of 108 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 58 .275 AVG .293 .295 OBP .352 .433 SLG .553 18 XBH 25 4 HR 14 21 RBI 50 47/5 K/BB 57/19 12 SB 15

