Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .424 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has 11 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 19 walks while batting .219.

In 57.1% of his games this year (52 of 91), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (16.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 25.3% of his games in 2023 (23 of 91), and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.5% of his games this year, Siri has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (16.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 42 times this year (46.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Other Rays Players vs the Guardians

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .239 AVG .199 .292 OBP .235 .484 SLG .519 15 XBH 22 11 HR 14 26 RBI 29 58/11 K/BB 66/8 6 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings