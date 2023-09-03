Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .424 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri has 11 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 19 walks while batting .219.
  • In 57.1% of his games this year (52 of 91), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (16.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in 25.3% of his games in 2023 (23 of 91), and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 38.5% of his games this year, Siri has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (16.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 42 times this year (46.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 43
.239 AVG .199
.292 OBP .235
.484 SLG .519
15 XBH 22
11 HR 14
26 RBI 29
58/11 K/BB 66/8
6 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty tossed two innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.10, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 33 games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
