The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Progressive Field

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .252 with 20 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

In 57.1% of his games this season (68 of 119), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (22.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 24 games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.2%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).

Paredes has had at least one RBI in 41.2% of his games this season (49 of 119), with more than one RBI 15 times (12.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 39.5% of his games this season (47 of 119), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 61 .249 AVG .256 .347 OBP .352 .524 SLG .475 22 XBH 25 15 HR 12 43 RBI 41 34/21 K/BB 48/23 1 SB 0

