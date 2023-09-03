The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is hitting .252 with 20 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
  • In 57.1% of his games this season (68 of 119), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (22.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 24 games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.2%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Paredes has had at least one RBI in 41.2% of his games this season (49 of 119), with more than one RBI 15 times (12.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • In 39.5% of his games this season (47 of 119), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 61
.249 AVG .256
.347 OBP .352
.524 SLG .475
22 XBH 25
15 HR 12
43 RBI 41
34/21 K/BB 48/23
1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Curry (3-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.10 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went two innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.10, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 33 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
