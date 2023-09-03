The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) and the Jackson State Tigers (1-0) meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

Florida A&M ranked 75th in total offense this year (357.1 yards per game), but it played really well on defense, ranking 17th-best in the FCS with 357.1 yards allowed per game. Jackson State has been top-25 on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks 24th-best in points per game (37) and fifth-best in points surrendered per game (7).

See how to watch this matchup on ESPN in the article below.

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Key Statistics (2022)

Florida A&M Jackson State 357.1 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.9 (8th) 320.9 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.2 (8th) 98.9 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.8 (65th) 258.2 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.1 (10th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (9th)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Jeremy Moussa recorded 2,730 passing yards (248.2 per game), a 57.3% completion percentage, 21 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Last year Jaylen McCloud took 97 carries for 379 yards (34.5 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

Terrell Jennings churned out 292 yards on 67 carries (26.5 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last season.

Xavier Smith reeled in 74 catches for 876 yards (79.6 per game) while being targeted 68 times. He also scored nine touchdowns.

Jah'Marae Sheread amassed 588 yards on 45 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 37 times, and averaged 53.5 receiving yards per game.

David Manigo's stat line last season: 368 receiving yards, 23 catches, on 23 targets.

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has 361 passing yards, or 361 per game, so far this season. He has completed 78.8% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Irvin Mulligan has carried the ball 13 times for 109 yards, with one touchdown.

JD Martin has totaled 36 yards on 11 carries, while also catching three passes for 17 yards.

Rico Powers Jr. has registered four receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 95 (95 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.

Isaiah Spencer has put up a 64-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on five targets.

Duke Miller's eight targets have resulted in eight catches for 57 yards.

