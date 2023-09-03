How to Watch the Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) and the Jackson State Tigers (1-0) meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, September 3, 2023.
Florida A&M ranked 75th in total offense this year (357.1 yards per game), but it played really well on defense, ranking 17th-best in the FCS with 357.1 yards allowed per game. Jackson State has been top-25 on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks 24th-best in points per game (37) and fifth-best in points surrendered per game (7).
See how to watch this matchup on ESPN in the article below.
Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Game Info
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Key Statistics (2022)
|Florida A&M
|Jackson State
|357.1 (72nd)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|447.9 (8th)
|320.9 (22nd)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|253.2 (8th)
|98.9 (116th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|151.8 (65th)
|258.2 (30th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|296.1 (10th)
|2 (59th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|3 (83rd)
|0 (79th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|5 (9th)
Florida A&M Stats Leaders (2022)
- Last season Jeremy Moussa recorded 2,730 passing yards (248.2 per game), a 57.3% completion percentage, 21 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
- Last year Jaylen McCloud took 97 carries for 379 yards (34.5 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- Terrell Jennings churned out 292 yards on 67 carries (26.5 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last season.
- Xavier Smith reeled in 74 catches for 876 yards (79.6 per game) while being targeted 68 times. He also scored nine touchdowns.
- Jah'Marae Sheread amassed 588 yards on 45 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 37 times, and averaged 53.5 receiving yards per game.
- David Manigo's stat line last season: 368 receiving yards, 23 catches, on 23 targets.
Jackson State Stats Leaders
- Jason Brown has 361 passing yards, or 361 per game, so far this season. He has completed 78.8% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with zero interceptions.
- Irvin Mulligan has carried the ball 13 times for 109 yards, with one touchdown.
- JD Martin has totaled 36 yards on 11 carries, while also catching three passes for 17 yards.
- Rico Powers Jr. has registered four receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 95 (95 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.
- Isaiah Spencer has put up a 64-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on five targets.
- Duke Miller's eight targets have resulted in eight catches for 57 yards.
