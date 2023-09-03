The Jackson State Tigers are expected to come out on top in their game against the Florida A&M Rattlers at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 3, according to our computer projection model. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jackson State (-12.8) 48.4 Jackson State 31, Florida A&M 18

Week 1 SWAC Predictions

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers went 8-2-0 ATS last season.

The Rattlers and their opponents combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Rattlers vs. Tigers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida A&M 25.5 22.4 30.4 13.4 21.3 25 Jackson State 37.7 13.5 43 24 30.3 13

