The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 3.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC South: +750
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

  • Tampa Bay compiled a 4-12-1 record against the spread last season.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Buccaneers games.
  • Tampa Bay averaged 346.7 yards per game on offense last season (15th in ), and it ranked ninth on defense with 324.3 yards allowed per game.
  • At home last season, the Buccaneers were 5-4. On the road, they were 3-5.
  • Tampa Bay was winless as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.
  • The Buccaneers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.

Buccaneers Impact Players

  • In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.
  • On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and accumulated 89 yards.
  • Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.
  • On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and accumulated 481 yards (28.3 per game).
  • In 17 games last year, Devin White totaled 5.5 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 124 tackles.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 @ Vikings - +4000
2 September 17 Bears - +6000
3 September 25 Eagles - +800
4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000
BYE - - - -
6 October 15 Lions - +2200
7 October 22 Falcons - +8000
8 October 26 @ Bills - +900
9 November 5 @ Texans - +20000
10 November 12 Titans - +10000
11 November 19 @ 49ers - +1000
12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000
13 December 3 Panthers - +8000
14 December 10 @ Falcons - +8000
15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600
16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000
17 December 31 Saints - +4000
18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

Odds are current as of September 3 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

