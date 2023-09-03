The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .226 with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 43 walks.
  • Lowe has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 18.7% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Lowe has driven home a run in 31 games this year (34.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
  • He has scored in 33 games this season (36.3%), including 10 multi-run games (11.0%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 46
.242 AVG .212
.337 OBP .313
.438 SLG .424
14 XBH 16
8 HR 9
31 RBI 25
57/20 K/BB 43/23
4 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw two innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put together a 4.10 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 33 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
