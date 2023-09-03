The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .226 with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 43 walks.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 18.7% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has driven home a run in 31 games this year (34.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 33 games this season (36.3%), including 10 multi-run games (11.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .242 AVG .212 .337 OBP .313 .438 SLG .424 14 XBH 16 8 HR 9 31 RBI 25 57/20 K/BB 43/23 4 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings