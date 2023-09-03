Brandon Lowe vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .226 with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 43 walks.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.7% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 31 games this year (34.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 33 games this season (36.3%), including 10 multi-run games (11.0%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.242
|AVG
|.212
|.337
|OBP
|.313
|.438
|SLG
|.424
|14
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|25
|57/20
|K/BB
|43/23
|4
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw two innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 4.10 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 33 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
