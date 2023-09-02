The Houston Cougars (0-0) host the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

On the offensive side of the ball, UTSA was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 14th-best in the FBS by totaling 36.8 points per game. It ranked 59th on defense (25.9 points allowed per game). Houston struggled defensively last season, ranking 22nd-worst in the FBS (32.2 points allowed per game). However, it ranked 16th-best on offense, putting up 36.1 points per game.

We have more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UTSA vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

UTSA vs. Houston Key Statistics (2022)

UTSA Houston 476 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.1 (27th) 387.6 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.6 (112th) 175.3 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.5 (76th) 300.7 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.6 (8th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 21 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (111th)

UTSA Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Frank Harris produced an impressive passing stat line with 4,063 passing yards (290.2 per game), a 69.6% completion percentage, 32 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also added 602 rushing yards on 129 carries with nine rushing TDs (averaging 43 rushing yards per game).

Kevorian Barnes racked up 845 rushing yards (60.4 per game) and six touchdowns last season.

Brenden Brady put up 699 yards on 156 carries (49.9 yards per game), with nine rushing touchdowns last season.

Zakhari Franklin amassed 94 receptions for 1,136 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. He was targeted 134 times, and averaged 81.1 yards per game.

Joshua Cephus amassed 985 yards on 87 grabs with six touchdowns. He was targeted 115 times, and averaged 70.4 receiving yards per game.

De'Corian Clark grabbed 51 passes for 741 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 52.9 yards per game last year.

Houston Stats Leaders (2022)

Clayton Tune completed 67.4% of his passes to throw for 4,069 and 40 touchdowns last season. Tune also contributed with his legs, accumulating five touchdowns on 42.1 yards per game.

Stacy Sneed rushed for 501 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Nathaniel Dell averaged 107.5 yards on 8.4 receptions per game and compiled 17 receiving touchdowns in 2022.

KeSean Carter averaged 47.6 receiving yards on 4.5 targets per game in 2022, scoring five touchdowns.

Matthew Golden averaged 43.9 receiving yards per game on 4.5 targets per game a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed UTSA or Houston gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.