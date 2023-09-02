Taylor Walls returns to action for the Tampa Bay Rays against Logan Allen and the Cleveland GuardiansSeptember 2 at 6:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 20, when he went 2-for-3 against the Orioles.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .211 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Walls has gotten at least one hit in 50.7% of his games this year (38 of 75), with at least two hits eight times (10.7%).

In six games this year, he has homered (8.0%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Walls has an RBI in 19 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .196 AVG .223 .333 OBP .299 .277 SLG .431 7 XBH 13 1 HR 6 8 RBI 19 36/22 K/BB 35/14 10 SB 10

Guardians Pitching Rankings