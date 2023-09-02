Taylor Walls vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Taylor Walls returns to action for the Tampa Bay Rays against Logan Allen and the Cleveland GuardiansSeptember 2 at 6:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 20, when he went 2-for-3 against the Orioles.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .211 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Walls has gotten at least one hit in 50.7% of his games this year (38 of 75), with at least two hits eight times (10.7%).
- In six games this year, he has homered (8.0%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Walls has an RBI in 19 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.196
|AVG
|.223
|.333
|OBP
|.299
|.277
|SLG
|.431
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|19
|36/22
|K/BB
|35/14
|10
|SB
|10
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.61 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.61 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
