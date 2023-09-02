Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (82-53) will square off with Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (65-70) at Progressive Field on Saturday, September 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +100 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell - TB (3-4, 4.45 ERA) vs Logan Allen - CLE (6-7, 3.61 ERA)

Rays vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 71 out of the 108 games, or 65.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have gone 69-33 (winning 67.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (42.9%) in those games.

The Guardians have a mark of 23-31 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Taylor Walls 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 2nd Win AL East +185 - 2nd

