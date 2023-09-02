How to Watch the Rays vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to outdo Kole Calhoun and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
Rays vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 194 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay's .446 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.
- The Rays are fourth in MLB with a .260 batting average.
- Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.3 runs per game (720 total).
- The Rays are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.
- The Rays strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's 3.82 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.181).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zack Littell (3-4 with a 4.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Littell is trying to pick up his third quality start of the season.
- Littell is looking for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.6 frames per appearance on the hill.
- In seven of his 22 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/26/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-0
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/27/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-4
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Carlos Rodón
|8/29/2023
|Marlins
|W 11-2
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/30/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-0
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/1/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Cal Quantrill
|9/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Logan Allen
|9/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Xzavion Curry
|9/4/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Brayan Bello
|9/5/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Kutter Crawford
|9/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|James Paxton
|9/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Luis Castillo
