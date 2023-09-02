Rays vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will see Logan Allen on the hill for the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
The Guardians are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rays (-120). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.
Rays vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-120
|+100
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 7-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rays failed to cover.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have won 71 of the 108 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (65.7%).
- Tampa Bay has a 69-33 record (winning 67.6% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 54.5%.
- Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 135 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-59-4).
- The Rays have collected a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|45-23
|37-30
|33-23
|49-30
|62-46
|20-7
