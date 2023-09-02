Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will see Logan Allen on the hill for the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rays (-120). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rays vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -120 +100 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 7-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays failed to cover.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 71 of the 108 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (65.7%).

Tampa Bay has a 69-33 record (winning 67.6% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 135 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-59-4).

The Rays have collected a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-23 37-30 33-23 49-30 62-46 20-7

