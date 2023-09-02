Rays vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 2
Saturday's game at Progressive Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (82-53) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (65-70) at 6:10 PM ET (on September 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Rays will give the ball to Zack Littell (3-4, 4.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Logan Allen (6-7, 3.61 ERA).
Rays vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Rays have been favorites in 108 games this season and won 71 (65.7%) of those contests.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 69-33 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 720 total runs this season.
- The Rays have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 26
|Yankees
|W 3-0
|Tyler Glasnow vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 27
|Yankees
|W 7-4
|Zack Littell vs Carlos Rodón
|August 29
|@ Marlins
|W 11-2
|Aaron Civale vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 30
|@ Marlins
|W 3-0
|Zach Eflin vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 1
|@ Guardians
|L 3-2
|Tyler Glasnow vs Cal Quantrill
|September 2
|@ Guardians
|-
|Zack Littell vs Logan Allen
|September 3
|@ Guardians
|-
|Zack Littell vs Xzavion Curry
|September 4
|Red Sox
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Brayan Bello
|September 5
|Red Sox
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Kutter Crawford
|September 6
|Red Sox
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs James Paxton
|September 7
|Mariners
|-
|Zack Littell vs Luis Castillo
