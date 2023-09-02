On Saturday, Luke Raley (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks while batting .253.

In 57.3% of his games this season (59 of 103), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (20.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has driven in a run in 32 games this season (31.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 39 times this season (37.9%), including 13 games with multiple runs (12.6%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 51 .229 AVG .273 .323 OBP .340 .500 SLG .511 22 XBH 20 7 HR 11 17 RBI 29 52/13 K/BB 62/12 7 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings