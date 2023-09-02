Jose Siri vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.355 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Read More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .218 with 11 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 51 of 90 games this season (56.7%) Siri has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's homered in 22 of them (24.4%), and in 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.8% of his games this season, Siri has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 41 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|42
|.239
|AVG
|.197
|.292
|OBP
|.235
|.484
|SLG
|.507
|15
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|13
|26
|RBI
|28
|58/11
|K/BB
|63/8
|6
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians will send Allen (6-7) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.61 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
