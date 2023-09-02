Isaac Paredes vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Saturday, Isaac Paredes (.614 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 103 hits, batting .253 this season with 47 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- Paredes has reached base via a hit in 67 games this season (of 118 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 24 games this year (20.3%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Paredes has had an RBI in 49 games this season (41.5%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this year (39.8%), including 14 multi-run games (11.9%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|60
|.249
|AVG
|.257
|.347
|OBP
|.355
|.524
|SLG
|.482
|22
|XBH
|25
|15
|HR
|12
|43
|RBI
|41
|34/21
|K/BB
|48/23
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.61 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 3.61 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .253 to his opponents.
