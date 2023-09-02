On Saturday, Isaac Paredes (.614 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 103 hits, batting .253 this season with 47 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

Paredes has reached base via a hit in 67 games this season (of 118 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has gone deep in 24 games this year (20.3%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.

Paredes has had an RBI in 49 games this season (41.5%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 47 games this year (39.8%), including 14 multi-run games (11.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 60 .249 AVG .257 .347 OBP .355 .524 SLG .482 22 XBH 25 15 HR 12 43 RBI 41 34/21 K/BB 48/23 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings