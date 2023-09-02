Harold Ramirez vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez -- with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on September 2 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Marlins.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .301 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.
- In 62.0% of his 100 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 38.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|45
|.264
|AVG
|.342
|.314
|OBP
|.376
|.466
|SLG
|.399
|18
|XBH
|6
|8
|HR
|1
|30
|RBI
|22
|40/12
|K/BB
|25/8
|4
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Allen (6-7) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.61 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.61, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
