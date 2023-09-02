The Florida International Panthers (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the Maine Black Bears (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Florida International ranks 36th in the FBS with 182.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 30th in total defense (447.0 yards allowed per contest). Maine put up 353.7 yards per game on offense last season (77th in the FCS), and it gave up 412.5 yards per game (93rd) on the defensive side of the ball.

Florida International vs. Maine Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Florida International vs. Maine Key Statistics (2022)

Florida International Maine 322.5 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.7 (74th) 451.9 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.5 (84th) 103.8 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.9 (68th) 218.8 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.8 (75th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (116th) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

Florida International Stats Leaders

Grayson James has 4 yards passing for Florida International, completing 35.7% of his passes and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 15 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on nine carries.

Shomari Lawrence has racked up 139 yards on 15 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Antonio Patterson has been handed the ball five times this year and racked up 17 yards (17.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Josiah Miamen's team-high 4 yards as a receiver have come on one catches (out of one targets).

Kris Mitchell has caught one pass for 2 yards (2.0 yards per game) this year.

Maine Stats Leaders (2022)

Joe Fagnano completed 57.1% of his passes to throw for 2,231 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. He also helped on the ground, collecting three touchdowns while racking up 296 yards.

Elijah Barnwell racked up seven rushing touchdowns on 57.3 yards per game last season.

Last season Zavier Scott rushed for 33.7 yards per game and averaged 39.5 receiving yards per game. He also scored five touchdowns.

Montigo Moss collected six touchdowns and had 373 receiving yards (33.9 ypg) in 2022.

Shawn Bowman worked his way to five receiving touchdowns and 358 receiving yards (32.5 ypg) last season.

