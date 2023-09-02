Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on September 2 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .229 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 46 of 86 games this season (53.5%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (16.3%).

He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has had an RBI in 20 games this season (23.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 of 86 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .237 AVG .221 .279 OBP .243 .388 SLG .353 13 XBH 10 4 HR 4 14 RBI 13 37/8 K/BB 41/5 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings