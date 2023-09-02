The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 42 walks while batting .229.
  • Lowe has picked up a hit in 53 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • He has gone deep in 18.9% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe has driven in a run in 30 games this year (33.3%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (17.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 36.7% of his games this season (33 of 90), with two or more runs 10 times (11.1%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 45
.242 AVG .216
.337 OBP .316
.438 SLG .432
14 XBH 16
8 HR 9
31 RBI 24
57/20 K/BB 43/22
4 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Allen (6-7 with a 3.61 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, Aug. 26 against the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander went four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
