Brandon Lowe vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Guardians Player Props
|Rays vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Guardians
|Rays vs Guardians Odds
|Rays vs Guardians Prediction
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 42 walks while batting .229.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 53 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has gone deep in 18.9% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 30 games this year (33.3%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (17.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 36.7% of his games this season (33 of 90), with two or more runs 10 times (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rays Players vs the Guardians
- Click Here for Randy Arozarena
- Click Here for Isaac Paredes
- Click Here for Vidal Brujan
- Click Here for Jose Siri
- Click Here for Yandy Díaz
- Click Here for Christian Bethancourt
- Click Here for Luke Raley
- Click Here for Harold Ramirez
- Click Here for Taylor Walls
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.242
|AVG
|.216
|.337
|OBP
|.316
|.438
|SLG
|.432
|14
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|24
|57/20
|K/BB
|43/22
|4
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Allen (6-7 with a 3.61 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, Aug. 26 against the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander went four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.