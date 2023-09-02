The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 42 walks while batting .229.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 53 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has gone deep in 18.9% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven in a run in 30 games this year (33.3%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (17.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 36.7% of his games this season (33 of 90), with two or more runs 10 times (11.1%).

Other Rays Players vs the Guardians

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .242 AVG .216 .337 OBP .316 .438 SLG .432 14 XBH 16 8 HR 9 31 RBI 24 57/20 K/BB 43/22 4 SB 2

