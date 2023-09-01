Yandy Diaz -- batting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on September 1 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 144 hits and an OBP of .403 to go with a slugging percentage of .506. All three of those stats lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has had a hit in 81 of 113 games this year (71.7%), including multiple hits 45 times (39.8%).

In 15.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had an RBI in 42 games this year (37.2%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 53.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 55 .355 AVG .299 .428 OBP .378 .550 SLG .462 23 XBH 22 10 HR 7 39 RBI 27 40/25 K/BB 41/26 0 SB 0

