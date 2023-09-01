SEC Games Today: How to Watch SEC Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 1 of the college football campaign is here, with 14 games involving teams from the SEC on the early-season docket. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.
SEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Dakota Coyotes at Missouri Tigers
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida Gators at Utah Utes
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Ball State Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Western Carolina Catamounts at Arkansas Razorbacks
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|SEC Network+
|Mercer Bears at Ole Miss Rebels
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|SEC Network+
|UMass Minutemen at Auburn Tigers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|SE Louisiana Lions at Mississippi State Bulldogs
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|UT Martin Skyhawks at Georgia Bulldogs
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|SEC Network+
|New Mexico Lobos at Texas A&M Aggies
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|SEC Network+
|North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Alabama Crimson Tide
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles
|7:30 PM ET, Sunday, September 3
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
