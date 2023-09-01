AAC Games Today: How to Watch AAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 1 of the college football campaign is upon us, with 13 games involving teams from the AAC on the early-season slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.
AAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Carolina A&T Aggies at UAB Blazers
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at SMU Mustangs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Wolverines
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|Peacock
|Akron Zips at Temple Owls
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Rice Owls at Texas Longhorns
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|South Florida Bulls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|California Golden Bears at North Texas Mean Green
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Monmouth Hawks at Florida Atlantic Owls
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|South Carolina State Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UTSA Roadrunners at Houston Cougars
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Memphis Tigers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|South Alabama Jaguars at Tulane Green Wave
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
