The Tampa Bay Rays and Rene Pinto, who went 2-for-3 with a double last time out, take on Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rene Pinto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .268.

Pinto has had a hit in seven of 16 games this season (43.8%), including multiple hits three times (18.8%).

He has homered in one game this year.

In two games this year, Pinto has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Guardians

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 .063 AVG .400 .118 OBP .423 .063 SLG .560 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 4 7/1 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings