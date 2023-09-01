How to Watch the Rays vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will take the field against the Tampa Bay Rays and starter Tyler Glasnow on Friday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.
Rays vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays are fourth-best in MLB action with 194 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .448 slugging percentage.
- The Rays have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.261).
- Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.4 runs per game (718 total).
- The Rays' .332 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Rays' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 19th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff is seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.182).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will send Glasnow (7-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.12 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- Glasnow has seven quality starts under his belt this season.
- Glasnow is seeking his 11th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 15 appearances this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Gerrit Cole
|8/26/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-0
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/27/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-4
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Carlos Rodón
|8/29/2023
|Marlins
|W 11-2
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Sandy Alcantara
|8/30/2023
|Marlins
|W 3-0
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Cal Quantrill
|9/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Logan Allen
|9/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Xzavion Curry
|9/4/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Brayan Bello
|9/5/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Kutter Crawford
|9/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|James Paxton
