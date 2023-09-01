Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will see Cal Quantrill on the mound for the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Rays are -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Guardians (+150). The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Rays vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -185 +150 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays failed to cover.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have put together a 71-36 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.4% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a record of 32-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (78% winning percentage).

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this matchup.

In the 134 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-58-4).

The Rays have a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-23 37-29 33-23 49-29 62-45 20-7

