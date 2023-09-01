Friday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (82-52) and Cleveland Guardians (64-70) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on September 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (7-4) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-6) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Rays vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays failed to cover.

This season, the Rays have won 71 out of the 107 games, or 66.4%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay has a record of 32-9 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 718 total runs this season.

The Rays have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule