The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.479 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 68 walks while batting .263.

He ranks 63rd in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Arozarena is batting .294 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 80 of 128 games this year (62.5%) Arozarena has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (26.6%).

He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has an RBI in 46 of 128 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 51.6% of his games this year (66 of 128), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 62 .268 AVG .258 .385 OBP .364 .442 SLG .433 19 XBH 18 10 HR 11 41 RBI 36 60/32 K/BB 70/36 14 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings