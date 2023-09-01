Randy Arozarena vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.479 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 68 walks while batting .263.
- He ranks 63rd in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Arozarena is batting .294 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 80 of 128 games this year (62.5%) Arozarena has picked up a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (26.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has an RBI in 46 of 128 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 51.6% of his games this year (66 of 128), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|62
|.268
|AVG
|.258
|.385
|OBP
|.364
|.442
|SLG
|.433
|19
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|11
|41
|RBI
|36
|60/32
|K/BB
|70/36
|14
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.45 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday, July 5 against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.45, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .301 against him.
