The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) visit the Miami Hurricanes (0-0) at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Miami (FL) put up 367.4 yards per game on offense last season (85th in the FBS), and it ranked 65th on the other side of the ball with 375.9 yards allowed per game. While Miami (OH) ranked 59th in total defense with 371.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little worse on offense, ranking 12th-worst (305.6 yards per game).

Find out how to watch this matchup on ACC Network in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics (2022)

Miami (FL) Miami (OH) 367.4 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.6 (112th) 375.9 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.6 (68th) 127.8 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.1 (84th) 239.6 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.5 (122nd) 25 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (10th) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders (2022)

Tyler Van Dyke's previous season stat line: 1,842 passing yards (153.5 per game), 161-for-254 (63.4%), 10 touchdowns and five picks.

Henry Parrish Jr. racked up 613 rushing yards (51.1 per game) and four touchdowns last year.

Jaylan Knighton put up 423 yards on 78 carries (35.3 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.

Will Mallory hauled in 42 catches for 538 yards (44.8 per game) while being targeted 65 times. He also scored three touchdowns.

Colbie Young tacked on 376 yards on 32 grabs with five touchdowns. He was targeted 55 times, and averaged 31.3 receiving yards per game.

Brashard Smith's stat line last season: 308 receiving yards, 33 catches, on 45 targets.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders (2022)

Aveon Smith averaged 99.9 passing yards per outing and threw 11 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 553 yards rushing with six touchdowns.

Last season Keyon Mozee rushed for 471 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns.

Mac Hippenhammer averaged 59.2 receiving yards and collected nine receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Miles Marshall caught 24 passes last season on his way to 390 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Jack Coldiron played his way to one receiving touchdown and 286 receiving yards (22 ypg) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Miami (FL) or Miami (OH) gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.