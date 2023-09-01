Our projection model predicts the Miami Hurricanes will take down the Miami (OH) RedHawks on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Hard Rock Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Miami (FL) vs. Miami (OH) Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Miami (OH) (+16.5) Under (45.5) Miami (FL) 25 Miami (OH) 20

Week 1 ACC Predictions

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2022)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 88.9%.

The Hurricanes won just two games against the spread last season.

As a 16.5-point or greater favorite, Miami (FL) had one win ATS (1-2) last season.

A total of six of Hurricanes games last season hit the over.

The point total average for Miami (FL) games last season was 51.8, 6.3 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2022)

The RedHawks have a 15.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The RedHawks compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record last year.

Miami (OH) went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 16.5 points or greater last year.

The RedHawks and their opponent combined to hit the over three out of 13 times last season.

The average total points scored in Miami (OH) games last year (45.5) is 4.1 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Hurricanes vs. RedHawks 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (FL) 23.6 26.8 27.9 32 17.6 19.4 Miami (OH) 20.2 22.6 21.4 21.6 19.8 20.7

