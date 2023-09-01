After batting .265 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Cal Quantrill) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .256 with 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Raley enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .313 with one homer.

Raley has had a hit in 59 of 102 games this year (57.8%), including multiple hits 21 times (20.6%).

He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games this year, and 5% of his plate appearances.

Raley has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this year (32 of 102), with more than one RBI 11 times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 39 times this year (38.2%), including 13 games with multiple runs (12.7%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 50 .229 AVG .279 .323 OBP .347 .500 SLG .523 22 XBH 20 7 HR 11 17 RBI 29 52/13 K/BB 61/12 7 SB 6

