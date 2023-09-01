The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lowe is hitting .286 with 23 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 23 walks.

In 66.0% of his 106 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 45 games this year (42.5%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (15.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 56 .275 AVG .296 .295 OBP .353 .433 SLG .562 18 XBH 25 4 HR 14 21 RBI 50 47/5 K/BB 55/18 12 SB 14

