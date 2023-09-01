Jose Siri vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .355 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, September 1 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .218 with 11 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 19 walks.
- Siri has gotten a hit in 51 of 90 games this season (56.7%), including 15 multi-hit games (16.7%).
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's homered in 22 of them (24.4%), and in 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34 games this year (37.8%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (45.6%), including 10 multi-run games (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|42
|.239
|AVG
|.197
|.292
|OBP
|.235
|.484
|SLG
|.507
|15
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|13
|26
|RBI
|28
|58/11
|K/BB
|63/8
|6
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.45 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 5 against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.45, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .301 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.