The Tampa Bay Rays and Jonathan Aranda, who went 1-for-1 last time in action, take on Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

  • Aranda is batting .214 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • In six of 12 games this season, Aranda got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Aranda has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in five of 12 games so far this season.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
.125 AVG .333
.250 OBP .429
.188 SLG .583
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
3 RBI 1
8/2 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Quantrill (2-6) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.45 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.45, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .301 against him.
