The Tampa Bay Rays and Jonathan Aranda, who went 1-for-1 last time in action, take on Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

Aranda is batting .214 with a double, a home run and four walks.

In six of 12 games this season, Aranda got a hit, but only one each time.

He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Aranda has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in five of 12 games so far this season.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .125 AVG .333 .250 OBP .429 .188 SLG .583 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 3 RBI 1 8/2 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

