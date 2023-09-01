Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .614 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on September 1 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Marlins.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 103 hits, batting .256 this season with 47 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 79th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Paredes has gotten a hit in 67 of 117 games this season (57.3%), including 27 multi-hit games (23.1%).

He has hit a home run in 24 games this season (20.5%), homering in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 41.9% of his games this season, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (12.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 40.2% of his games this season (47 of 117), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .249 AVG .262 .347 OBP .360 .524 SLG .491 22 XBH 25 15 HR 12 43 RBI 41 34/21 K/BB 48/23 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings